6 NSCN (IM) operatives arrested

[Bengia Ajum]

LONGDING, 12 Jan: In a major operation, military personnel, along with personnel of the Longding police apprehended six hardcore NSCN (IM) operatives on Thursday.

The operatives were arrested based on specific intelligence input. A joint operation was launched by the Longding police and the military personnel in the area between Longding town and Niausa village, which led to the arrest of the operatives.

During on-the-spot interrogation, the NSCN (IM) operatives revealed that they had hidden sophisticated weapons in between Knoknu and Khasa villages.

Following this, further operation was launched in said area, which resulted in the recovery of three MQ assault rifles, detonators, mobile phones, and weapon stores. The arrested operatives further revealed that they were involved in serving extortion notes to heads of departments and public leaders of the district, and were “working on a major plan.”

The arrested operatives have been identified as self-styled (SS) secretary of Wancho region Wangpang Wangsa, SS major Photong Pansa @Janmai/Pannai, SS captain Mikgam @Longsah/Tapha Wangsa, SS sergeant Thangwang @Athang Wangsa, SS captain Alung Ngodam, and SS lance corporal Jamgang Gangsa.

Meanwhile, Longding SP Dekio Gumja informed that a case [u/s 120b/121/122/384/506 IPC, r/w Section 10/13 UAP Act and Section 25 (1A)/27 Arms Act] has been registered at the police station here and investigation is underway.

In the last one year, Longding district has witnessed a series of kidnapping incidents. In November 2023, the chief and the GB of Chop village had been kidnapped by militants of the Ang Mai faction of the NSCN (K). Village chief Chijgsan Wangham and GB Chopkhu Gangsa were released on 23 December, after being in captivity for almost a month.

The duo had been kidnapped allegedly for not paying a levy of Rs 50,000 to the outfit. They were reportedly taken to Longpa village in Myanmar.

Shashank Yadav, a junior engineer, and Liamgao Pansa, a supervisor of a construction firm, had been kidnapped by three armed militants of the NSCN (K-YA) from a camp near the Tisa river between Pongchau and Konnu villages on 16 November last year. They were released on 28 November.

On 29 October, 2023, two brothers – Katwang Wangham (village chief) and Wangtai Wangsu – of Kamhua Noksa village had been kidnapped by militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA), which demanded Rs 60 lakhs as ransom for their release. After nearly two weeks in captivity, the duo was released on 9 November.