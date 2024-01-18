Sports secy inspects under-construction stadium at Aalo

AALO, 17 Jan: Sports and youth affairs secretary Abu Tayeng inspected the under-construction outdoor stadium here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

During his visit, Tayeng also interacted with the public and assured them that he will place their demand for early completion of the stadium before the Chief Minister and the implementing agency.

During the visit, the sports secretary was accompanied by MLA Kento Jini, DC in-charge Mabi Taipodia Jini and Aalo Town Public Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) chairman Kento Ete and DSO T. Loyi. (DIPRO)