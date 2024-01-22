Has not found time to visit Manipur: Cong slams PM after his statehood day wishes

NEW DELHI, 21 Jan: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he greeted the people of Manipur on their statehood day, saying that he has expressed his wishes through social media but “has not found time nor thought it necessary” to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since 3 May last year.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said also that violence persists and social harmony has been destroyed in the state, and alleged that the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “The prime minister tweets on Manipur statehood day but has not found time nor thought it necessary to visit the state which has gone through so much pain and agony since 3 May, 2023.”

“The distress of the people of the state continues. Violence persists. Social harmony has been destroyed. But the PM maintains his silence and refuses to meet political leaders and parties from the state,” the Congress general secretary (communications) said.

“The good wishes he has expressed through social media are yet another demonstration of his hypocrisy,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader’s attack came after Modi in a post in X said, “On Manipur’s statehood day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress.”

“We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur,” he said.

The violence has claimed over 180 lives. (PTI)