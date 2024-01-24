Health hazards caused by NH construction

Editor,

I am writing to bring to the attention of the authority concerned a matter of utmost urgency, vis-à-vis the ongoing construction of the two-lane National Highway 415, particularly in Naharlagun and its adjoining areas.

The residents of these areas are facing severe health hazards due to the excessive dust generated by the construction activities. The dust emanating from the construction site is not only causing discomfort but also posing serious health risks to the local population.

In light of this, I earnestly request the construction agency to take immediate measures to address this issue. One effective solution would be to sprinkle water on the road regularly to minimise the dust generated during the construction process.

I understand that infrastructure development is crucial for the progress of our region, but it should not come at the expense of the wellbeing of our citizens. Therefore, I urge the construction agency to prioritise the implementation of dust suppression measures to ensure a healthier and safer environment for everyone in Naharlagun and its surroundings.

I believe that The Arunachal Times has the power to amplify the concerns of the community and act as a catalyst for positive change. Your support in highlighting this issue will not only bring it to the attention of the authorities but also contribute to the overall wellbeing of our community.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I trust that immediate steps will be taken to address the health hazards caused by the construction activities.

Advocate Ejum Riram,

A Sector,

Naharlagun