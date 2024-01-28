Sensitisation prog on JJ, other Acts

ROING, 27 Jan: Thirty stakeholders participated in a sensitisation programme on the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015; the Amendment Act, 2012 and JJ Rules; the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; the Amendment Act, 2019; and the Rules and Adoption Regulations, 2022, conducted by the district child protection unit (DCPU) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, ICDS Deputy Director Gayum Amo Perying highlighted the need and importance of child-related legislations and adoption regulations.

DCPU LPO Dr Tilu Linggi presented the details of the JJ Act, 2015, and the Amendment Act, 2021 and Rules, besides highlighting the general principles of care and protection of children, and the importance of child welfare committees (CWC) and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Focusing on “mandatory reporting of children found separated from guardians,” Dr Linggi said that “the CWC should conduct a minimum of 20 sittings and inspect the designated childcare

institutions twice a month to know the condition of the children.”

Advocate Baysham Trying from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) apprised the stakeholders of the POCSO Act, 2012, the Amendment Act, 2019 and Rules, and “focused on the punishment under the Act; the procedure for reporting of cases under the POCSO Act (Section 19); punishment for failure to report or record a case; and punishment for giving false complaint or information,” among other things, DCPU Protection Officer Napi Meto informed in a release.

SAA Roing coordinator Sanu Lama dwelt on the Adoption Regulations, 2022, and on the specialised adoption agency, and said that “there are only two specialised adoption agencies in the entire state – one in Roing, and the other in Naharlagun.”

She spoke also on in-country adoption and inter-country adoption.

The stakeholders who attended the programme were members of the CWC, the JJB, the Child Helpline, the specialised adoption agency, the one-stop centre, the childcare institution, and the DCPU.

Teachers, students sensitised to JJ, POCSO Acts

A similar sensitisation programme on the POCSO Act, the JJ Act, and adoption was organised by the Kurung Kumey DCPU at the Koloriang Public School on Saturday.

During the programme, which was chaired by ICDS Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati, DCPU Legal Officer Bengia Rakap summarised various sections under the POCSO Act, 2012, and the punishment in case of violation.

Counsellor Nangram Ana elaborated the procedure for legal adoption, while Protection Officer Chera Kani spoke on the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2012. (With DIPRO input)