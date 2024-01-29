GTGH recognised as top-performing hospital under AB-PMJAY

ZIRO, 28 Jan: Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district was awarded a letter of appreciation for being the best-performing hospital in Arunachal, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), during the 75th Republic Day celebration here on 26 January.

The letter, issued by Principal Secretary Sharat Chandra, read: “In recognition of the role of empanelled hospitals in delivering the benefits of the scheme to the beneficiaries, it is requested of the DC of Lower Subansiri district to distribute the certificate of appreciation to Gyati Takka General Hospital during the Republic Day celebration.”

On behalf of GTGH, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Nani Rika and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Koj Jarbo received the letter of appreciation from Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP during the celebration.

“It is a proud moment for GTGH to be recognised as

the top-performing hospital in the state under the AB-PMJAY, and we would like to dedicate this success to the staffers of GTGH, who toil laboriously day and night in delivering effective services to the people of the district,” said the DMO and the MS.

During the celebration, the DC said also that “the upgradation and construction of the new building of GTGH to a zonal hospital is in full swing, which will be commissioned as per its time schedule.”

Besides highlighting the flagship programmes and achievements of various departments, the DC said that “the smooth and timely construction work for the country’s first aqua park in Tarin will bring about a much-needed revolution in the fishery sector in the country.”

“Seventy percent of the civil construction work is complete and the project is going on as per its time schedule, the DC informed. (DIPRO)