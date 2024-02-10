BJP’s foolish assessment of ‘national mood’

Editor,

So the ‘entire country’ has made up its mind to vote in favour of BJP/NDA! It is a wonder through which particular methodology can such an assertion be made so convincingly. Has each and every voter of the entire country personally assured the who’s who of the BJP to ‘gift’ a third straight term to NDA? Or does the saffron dictionary fails to see or doesn’t care to see anything beyond Hindi-Hindu in this multilingual multi-religious country of diversities? In the same vein, does their definition of ‘entire country’ starts and ends with the saffron ecosystem, ie, BJP/NDA voters only?

If indeed the entire country has decided to vote in favour of the BJP/NDA, then why the premature declaration of winning in only 370-400 constituencies? Shouldn’t the count reach the peak of 543 seats with the opposition count being zero, as, after all the entire country is voting in favour of them?

Since the BJP/NDA mandarins are so confident of receiving unquestionable support from the ‘entire country’ as the ‘national mood’ is in their favour, then we can remain assured that the super confident leaders of the saffron camp would not care to rush to every corner of the country to engage in pre-election campaigns, asking for votes. So, instead of wasting their precious time, resource and energy in beating their own trumpet and character-assassinating the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad, Congress, TMC, RJD, the who’s who of the party and the central dispensation would surely prefer to remain in ‘governance mode’ till the declaration of the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The nation is eagerly waiting to see whether the BJP/NDA mandarins dare to keep ‘electoral mode’ at bay by drawing inspiration from their zealous assertion of ‘national mood’.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar, Kolkata