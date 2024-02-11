Coordination meeting on CBSE exams held

PASIGHAT, 10 Feb: The East Siang district education department held a ‘CBSE exams coordination meeting of the 2023-’24 session’ for Classes 10 and 12 at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here on Thursday.

Matters related to free, fair and smooth conduct of CBSE (AISSE/AISSCE), 2024 were discussed during the meeting, which was chaired DC Tayi Taggu.

“The DDSE highlighted the charter of duties, and asked all HoDs to issue proper circular to the subordinate or block officers. He asked the power department to ensure regular power supply on the day of the exam, besides asking the PHE&WS department to ensure proper water supply, and the postal department to remain open till 7:30 pm to enable depositing the students’ answer scripts,” BEO (Academics) Okom J Panyang informed in a release.

It was decided during the meeting that the Bilat CO office will be used as the custody centre, and that night security will be deployed at the DDSE office.

SP Sumit Kr Jha gave assurance that full security will be provided at every exam centre, while the DC urged everyone to “support and coordinate while exam modality and guidelines to be followed accordingly,” the release stated.

The BEO on his part informed that “the state cabinet has set a target at least for 10 percent enhancement in Classes 10 and 12 results,” and added that the state’s education department has conducted a series of workshops and training programmes in this regard.