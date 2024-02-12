Relaxation for ST candidates in APU recruitment

Editor,

Through the columns of this daily, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned of Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), as well as the state government, to the recent advertisement (No APU/Advt-/2023/-612/9) for the posts of non-teaching staffers floated by the APU, which requires certain rectifications for the post of assistant registrar (AR).

As per the advertisement, the essential qualification for the post of AR is mentioned as master’s degree with 55 percent marks. It is to be noted that the essential qualification for ARs in other universities, such as the NEHU (Meghalaya), for fulfillment of 55 percent marks is relaxed by 5 percent for ST/SC candidates and departmental candidates, subject to earning a minimum of 50 percent marks in master’s degree [please refer to Advertisement No 1-4/Estt II (B)/2021-370 Dated 15th March, 2022, and Employment Notice No 1-4/Estt II (B)/2017-2443, dated the 20th January, 2020] by the NEHU, Shillong.

Since the recent advertisement is the first such recruitment advertisement from the APU, and it is said that well begun is half done, I hope that the APU’s authorities concerned, as well as the state government, will make certain rectifications and modifications in the recruitment rules and process.

An AR aspirant