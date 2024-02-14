Marginalisation of a Nobel laureate

Editor,

It is raining Bharat Ratnas all around, with the posthumous honours dominating the show.

Yet why doesn’t the fully living and walking Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Laureate for Peace, get treated as a ‘ratna’ of Bharat?

Does such indifference towards him draw inspiration from his sin of registering valiant fight and work, which have blatantly exposed the dark scandals of child labour and slavery in front of the international community, thereby bringing shame and disgrace to the ‘Ram Rajya’?

Perhaps such naked truth about the relentless assault upon childhood is too much for a nation which is supposedly marching towards the goal of emerging as the world’s third largest economy.

May be Satyarthi doesn’t fit in the scheme of things, as this selfless epitome of humanity doesn’t represent any particular caste, regional, linguist, or religious vote bank and is absolute irrelevant in the electoral market.

The marginalisation of Kailash Satyarthi from the national limelight bears testimony to the callous negligence towards millions of hapless innocent children of the much zealously worshipped Bharat Mata.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar, Kolkata