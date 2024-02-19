Reward for fostering division

Editor,

If leading the Ramjanmabhoomi ‘movement’ with ‘successful’ demolition of the Babri Masjid on 6 December, 1992 form the most colourful feather on the cap of the BJP, that enabled a mere 2-MP party to the seat of central governance within a span of just seven years; if that very episode finds sanction by the judiciary on the basis of ‘belief of Hindus’, with the state apparatus ‘leading from the front’ while the consecrating the Ram temple – isn’t it most natural that one of the direct participants of that ‘historic’ act, standing atop the dome of the mosque being his ‘greatest achievement’, would be offered a Rajya Sabha ticket?

After all, he is a ‘freedom fighter’ of sorts in ‘New India’ who had literally played a ‘constructive’ role right on the ‘ground’ in order to ‘liberate’ Bharat Mata from 500 years of ‘bondage’. So he indeed deserves a ‘reward’ of a berth in the Rajya Sabha immediately after the bestowing of the country’s highest civilian honour to the main architect of the ‘movement’ who started it all through the Rath Yatra.

Kajal Chatterjee