DC issues traffic advisory

YUPIA, 24 Feb: In view of the growing traffic congestion due to the ongoing National Football Championship (Santosh Trophy), the Papum Pare district administration has issued a traffic advisory.

As per the advisory, vehicles coming from Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang and other districts entering into Papum Pare district by the Gumto gate and Khola Camp police check gates have been directed to enter the ICR by the Gumto-Doimukh-Bage Tinali on 25 and 28 February, and 1 March.

The motorists have been requested to follow the advisory to ensure smooth traffic management.

The government employees posted in various government departments in district headquarters Yupia, coming from Doimukh, have been directed to carry identity cards for verification by the police “for smooth entry into the district headquarters to attend offices.” (DIPRO)