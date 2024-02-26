Develop villages to stop migration

Editor,

Ever since the towns and cities became modernised with basic amenities like roads, healthcare, electricity, education, etc, the people of remote villages, except some elders, are leaving their villages for urban places.

People migrate from disconnected villages or regions to developed towns and cities in search of choices and access. They would always like to live a quality, easy life in the towns and cities. This has become their habit.

People are already ignoring their native living. They have even forgotten their own native languages. They have ignored their traditional practice of agriculture and horticulture, and such. Due to these reasons, the villages have been left empty and uncared for, turning them into kingdoms of animals.

We don’t have proper road connectivity, functioning school and healthcare, and many more modern things in our villages. Hence, nowadays nobody would want to live in dark and disconnected places, so the migration continues.

The need is to significantly improve road connectivity to disconnected villages, and to continue boosting the economic sector in the villages.

Proper road connectivity plays the main role in bringing development and basic amenities from the rest of the world. It will definitely bring back many people who are deprived of employment or job opportunities in private companies and government department in the emerging towns and cities. Those who have been defeated in the battle of making it in the competitive, crowded towns and cities will also start returning to their villages.

Hence, the central and the state governments have to continue sanctioning roads and boost developmental programmes in the disconnected villages. It will check and minimise people’s migration, and no villages will be left behind.

The time has come for our government to ensure that it fulfills its guarantees of providing proper road connectivity and boosting the economy in the remote villages.

If the guarantees of Prime Minister Modi come true, no stone will remain unturned to vote for him and his party’s leaders in the coming assembly and parliamentary elections.

Maajum Ekke