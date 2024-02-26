RGU prepares for NAAC assessment

RONO HILLS, 25 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is all geared up for the third cycle of assessment by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), which will be carried out from 27 to 28 February.

The first cycle of the assessment had been done in 2002, and the second one in 2015.

“Since its inception in 1984 as erstwhile Arunachal University, and later through its conversion to the status of a central university in 2007 by an Act of the Parliament, Rajiv Gandhi University has been devoted to its avowed task of disseminating higher education to the aspiring minds of the state and its neighbouring states, particularly Assam,” the university stated in a release.

“During the years, the number of enrolment of students in its different courses at various levels has increased steadily. New departments have been opened up with teachers with the requisite qualifications to cater to the changing

demands in academic fields and job market.

“In recent years, RGU has developed remarkably in infrastructure, and its academic and research activities have witnessed an unprecedented high,” it said.

The NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that assesses and accredits higher educational institutions in the country, such as colleges, universities, and other recognised institutions, to derive an understanding of the quality status of the institutions.

“The NAAC peer team, consisting of reputed academicians chosen from different parts of the country, with expertise in various fields of study, will assess RGU during these three days. The peer team will evaluate RGU for its conformance to the standards of quality in terms of its performance in academic and research processes and outcomes.

“The peer team will also interact with different sections of stakeholders of the university to arrive at an understanding of the various prescribed parameters, such as quality evaluation, promotion and sustenance,” the release added.