BJP conducts ‘solidarity interaction’ meet

MEBO, 2 Mar: In the run-up to the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, the Mebo mandal committee of the BJP on Friday conducted a ‘solidarity interaction’ meeting at Ngopok village in East Siang district.

The meeting, chaired by mandal committee vice president Upok Ratan, was attended by the BJP’s state and district committee functionaries, who collected opinions and feedback about the party’s strength from the grassroots level workers.

Attending the meeting, state BJP executive and East Siang district in-charge Tomy Hyder urged the party workers to “have a united stand and work hard to ensure victory of the party nominee in the forthcoming assembly election.”

Saying that the BJP is taking the state on the track of all-round development, Hyder urged the party workers to support the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for achieving more tasks.

Senior party leader Dr Dangi Perme said that the BJP workers should preserve the party’s interest, rather than supporting any individual for candidature.

“We should support the leader who gets the party ticket to contest the election,” said Dr Perme, adding that he has been working with dedication to promote the party even after losing the assembly election last time.

Among others, East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, district BJP vice president Mida Tayeng and mandal committee functionaries, besides Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha leaders also spoke.

There is a rat race for the party’s MLA ticket in Mebo constituency as six aspirants are moving the party high command at their levels. The list of aspirants includes former MLA Ralong Borang, Dr Dangi Perme, ZPC Olen Rome, retired district medical officer Mandip Perme, progressive businessman Oken Tayeng, and youth leader Gomkong Tayeng.

According to mandal-level BJP workers, Dr Perme, who earlier contested the seat but lost the election, is reportedly ahead in the race for the ticket.