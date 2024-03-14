Unfounded allegation: detriment to healthy politics

Editor,

Amid political fervor gearing up for the 2024 general assembly elections, the 28th Likabali assembly constituency finds itself embroiled in a storm of baseless accusations and unwarranted attacks against its sitting MLA Kardo Nyicyor. Such unfounded allegations not only tarnish the political landscape but also harm the democratic process, undermining the trust of the electorate in their representatives.

One of the most egregious claims circulating revolves around the construction of a statue under MLA Development Fund (MLADF). Allegations suggested that the statue in question was of Kardo Nyicyor himself, implying self-aggrandizement and misuse of public funds. However, responsible bodies, including the Kara Welfare Society and the concerned contractor, vehemently denied these allegations. They clarified that the statue in question is, in fact, dedicated to Ato Dekar and was funded through appropriate channels. Such attempts to misconstrue facts for political gain are not only disingenuous but also detrimental to the integrity of the electoral process.

Another spurious accusation leveled against Nyicyor involved non-payment of a road construction bill to Moli Riba, the district BJP president and John Dini, the district BJP general secretary. These allegations insinuated corruption and malfeasance within the ranks of the MLA’s office. However, upon closer scrutiny, the Public Works Department (PWD) Gensi clarified that the bill was not paid due to the substandard quality of work delivered. This revelation underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in public projects and exposes the need for thorough investigation before jumping to conclusions.

It is crucial to recognize that in the pursuit of a vibrant democracy, the dissemination of accurate information and the maintenance of civility in political discourse are paramount. The recent spate of baseless allegations not only distracts from substantive issues but also erodes public trust in the political process. As responsible citizens and members of the media, it is imperative to uphold the principles of fairness, objectivity, and integrity in our reporting.

Moreover, in the age of social media, where misinformation can spread like wildfire, it is incumbent upon news media channels to exercise caution and diligence in verifying sources and corroborating evidence before amplifying allegations. Failure to do so not only perpetuates falsehoods but also exacerbates societal divisions and undermines the fabric of democracy.

In conclusion, the people of the 28th Likabali assembly constituency deserve better than the toxic brew of baseless allegations and smear campaigns. It is time to refocus our energies on constructive dialogue, genuine engagement, and substantive issues that truly matter to the electorate. Let us strive towards a political culture characterized by accountability, transparency, and mutual respect, for the betterment of our society and the advancement of our democratic ideals.

Anynomous