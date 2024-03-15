Arunachali artistes carving a niche in Bollywood

[Indu Chukhu]

Arunachali actors have of late been showcasing their presence in Bollywood movies.

Take, for example, Murder Mubarak, which is releasing on Friday on streaming platform Netflix.

The movie features Arunachali actor Paalin Kabak as part of a star-studded cast, including Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Adita Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kunal Khemu, among others.

One may recall that, in 2023, singer Taba Chake had sung ‘Aye Mere Dil’ for the movie Kadak Singh.

Kabak, who has earlier acted in Bhediya, is now a part of the cast in Murder Mubarak, his second outing in the Hindi film industry.

The film’s story revolves around characters who suspect one another of having committed a murder. Its trailer was released on 5 March, and was much appreciated, and by now Kabak has a major fan following.

In a conversation with this reporter, Kabak said, “I was so elated when I got to know about this opportunity, and more so because not only am I being introduced as one of the ensemble, I have the same screen time as the other actors.”

“This is my second time working with Maddock Production, and I am so glad that they have chosen to cast me again. This is an overwhelming feeling,” he said, adding that “working with Karishma Kapoor was the icing on the cake.”

Expressing admiration for Karishma, whose movies he used to watch in the ’90s, Kabak said, “Seeing her was a nostalgic moment for me.”

“There is a line in Murder Mubarak, delivered by Pankaj Tripathi – “Kaatil inhi me se koi ek hai jo man hi man khudko badhai de raha hain,” (the murderer is among them and must be congratulating themself), which, in a nutshell, is the crux of the movie,” said Kabak.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak falls in the mystery-comedy genre. The fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for its release this Friday.

The movie is based on Anuja Chauhan’s book Club You to Death.

When asked whose acting he was most impressed by, Kabak named Vijay Varma. “He remained in character both on and off the set,” he said.

“Most of the shooting was done in central Delhi, and my shooting schedule was for about 14-15 days. Shooting was completed in 50 days. None of the characters know who the killer is, and the audience will be on the edge of their seats throughout the movie,” he said.

On over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Kabak said, “In theatres, the audience reach is limited, while OTT platforms attract an unlimited number of watchers, both in India and in other parts of the world.”

“I assure the audience that I won’t disappoint them,” Kabak added.

Informing that his costars have expressed keen interest in coming to Arunachal Pradesh after watching Bhediya, he said that “the mindset of mainland Indians towards the Northeast is also starting to change.”

“I could sense how glad they were to see someone from Arunachal act as well as them, and I am proud of it,” he said.

“What impressed them the most was that Arunachalis have the capability to speak fluent Hindi,” he said.

So, dear readers, get your popcorns ready and set time aside this Friday to watch Murder Mubarak.