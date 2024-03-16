PPA condemns China’s objection to PM’s visit

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Friday condemned China’s objection to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, saying that “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and the people of Arunachal are totally committed to nationalism.”

PPA secretary-general Kaling Jerang said in a release that the people of Arunachal have been dwelling on this land since time immemorial.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and, as always, PPA will commit in letter and spirit to defend the territorial interest of Arunachal as part and parcel of India.”

He further said that “the people of Arunachal are totally committed to nationalism

and their love for their own country that is India.

“There is not a single region in Arunachal where the people are not used to chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and the continued singing of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on all the auspicious occasions of the country,” Jerang said.