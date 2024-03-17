Beauty in brokenness

— Karpop Riba

Allow your whole world to crumble and fall to the ground

Let the fragments tumble like a celestial ballet

Each piece a star pirouetting in the cosmic dance

Bursting at the seams of the universe.

Gather up your tears let them flow like a river

Scream into the night let your pain deliver.

Can you dare to embrace the agony, taste its bitter sting?

To truly apprehend let despair unfurl its wing.

To know the sagacity of darkness let sorrow arise.

But tread gently dear one, don’t be too hard on yourself

For endings leave scars like remnants of a battle worn.

Often we turn away, to numb the ache we feel inside

But mark my words my friend, pain cannot be denied.

So do not shy away, do not ignore its haunting plea,

Embrace it, face it head-on, set your spirit free.

There will come a moment, a flicker of light

When you gather strength, ignite your soul’s desire.

Gather every fragment, piece by broken piece,

Amidst the scattered fragments a masterpiece will be born

From the ashes of sorrow a new purpose will adorn.

No one knows your heart like you know it true,

No one can fill the void or mend what is askew.

So love yourself fiercely with kindness and grace

Believe that in time you’ll find your rightful place.

And when pain strikes again,

Allow it to be felt in every shade and way.

For in the midst of darkness a new dawn will appear

And you’ll find the strength to rise, conquer your fear.

Love yourself through endings, be gentle and forgiving.

In the depths of despair find the seed of new living.

For the journey is long, sometimes rocky and tough

But know this my dear, you will be well enough.