DNGC receives best college for NCC award

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here received the ‘Best College for NCC Activities in Arunachal Pradesh’ Award.

NCC DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh presented the award to DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in a function in Narangi (Assam) on 14 March.

“This recognition not only underscores the excellence of the college’s NCC unit but also highlights the unwavering dedication and sincerity of its cadets,” Dr Khan said.

The principal expressed appreciation for the hard work and commitment demonstrated by NCC CTOs Dr Likha Eichir and Goke Riji. He commended the NCC cadets for their dedication, discipline and sincerity.

“This award is a testament to Dera Natung Government College’s commitment to excellence in almost all academic, co-curricular spheres and extension activities, especially NCC activities,” Dr Khan added.