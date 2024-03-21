Cash-grabbing contest

Editor,

The recent seizure of Rs. 59 lakh in cash at Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, mere hours after the announcement of polls is a glaring symptom of a chronic disease plaguing our democracy: money culture in elections which isn’t exactly breaking news. Reminds me of a line from k4 kheko’s song – “Paiso ke liye jeeta hu Election ke time hazaro mein beekta hu.”

Acronyms like ECI and ADR dance across headlines but the reality as exposed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), is a system fueled by undisclosed cash and opaque funding sources. This system disenfranchises voters and elects leaders beholden to special interests, not the public good. It’s time to break free from this cycle.

As Amartya Sen, the Nobel laureate economist, argued: “Democracy can be a powerful tool for promoting development but its effectiveness depends on the quality of the democratic process.”

The Far-Reaching Dangers

Money culture’s dangers extend far beyond a single election cycle. It erodes trust in our democratic institutions, reduces the quality of candidates and ultimately hurts everyone. Wealthy interests drown out the voices of ordinary citizens, skewing election outcomes and leading to policies that benefit the privileged few at the expense of the many. Good candidates struggle to compete, discouraged by the exorbitant cost of campaigning. Apathy sets in as voters feel their voices don’t matter leading to a decline in voter turnout and underrepresentation of diverse voices.

More Than Just Saying No

While public financing of elections as advocated by the National Election Watch offers promise, a multi-pronged attack is necessary. The Election Commission of India needs to strengthen enforcement, deploying dedicated task forces and conducting swift investigations into suspicious financial activities.

But legal reforms alone won’t suffice. We, the voters, hold immense power. Refusing cash for votes is crucial but just the first step. We must become informed voters. Don’t be swayed by flashy campaigns or empty promises. Utilize resources like the ADR’s website to scrutinize candidates’ financial disclosures, voting records and policy stances. Choose leaders with a proven track record of integrity and who prioritize public service over personal gain.

Spreading Awareness and Building a Brighter Future

Educate your community about the dangers of money culture. Encourage informed voting and discussions about ethical candidates. We can push for electoral reforms by urging our representatives to support stricter contribution limits, public financing and harsher penalties for electoral malpractices.

Curbing money culture requires persistent vigilance and collective action. By holding institutions accountable, educating ourselves and demanding ethical conduct from candidates we can remould our elections from a marketplace of influence peddled by the highest bidder into a true agora – a space where the voices of the people, not the weight of wallets determine the course of our nation. Let democracy not be a spectator sport but a participatory act that shapes a brighter future for all.

The time for apathy is over. Let our collective voice drown out the clinking of coins and reclaim our democracy, “One informed vote at a time.” Maybe, just maybe, with a little effort from everyone, we can turn elections from a cash-grabbing contest into a genuine reflection of the people’s will.

Karpop Riba