Five Nigerians held in Pune cops’ crackdown on drug network

Pune, 20 Mar: Five Nigerians and two others were arrested in Pune on Wednesday and drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh were seized from them, police said..

The crime branch raided multiple locations around Pune and arrested Idofo Yenedu, Olamide Kayode, Kohinde Idris, Jahiti Severin, and Emmanuel Navatu.

The total MD consignment seizure amounted to 170 grams.

Police also arrested Irshad Khan and Iqbal Khan, who holds Nigerian citizenship, in a separate case being investigated in Kothrud.

“We are conducting operations in order to rid the city of the drug menace. Police have identified peddlers in the drug supply chain. Search operations are underway against those nationals from Nigeria who are residing at different locations around the city,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

He said the operations conducted by the crime branch involved about 150 police officers.

“Subsequently, drug consignments were discovered at five locations, leading to the arrest of five Nigerians. Additionally, 11 Nigerians lacking valid documents, including passports and proper visas, were identified. Each case was individually assessed, resulting in their initiation for deportation,” he added. (PTI)

According to Kumar, police concentrated in areas under the limits of the Kondhwa police station.

The five Nigerians found in possession of drugs are being charged under the NDPS Act and the Passport Act, he added. PTI