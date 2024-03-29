Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till 1 Apr

NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: A court here on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 1 April in the excise policy case.

The agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said that he has to be produced before the court on 1 April at 11 am.

The ED had produced him before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday.

The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was “giving evasive replies.”

It said that the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

Earlier, Kejriwal said that the excise policy-linked money laundering case “is a political conspiracy.”

He was arrested by the ED in the case on 21 March, and subsequently he was sent to remand till 28 March by the court.

“This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer,” Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom.

AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with the chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court. (PTI)