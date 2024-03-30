Editor,

The Himalayas often seen as a symbol of serenity echo with a different kind of silence these days – a hunger strike led by environmental icon Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh. This isn’t just a personal protest; it’s a desperate plea for recognition from a region grappling with a crisis that will soon knock on all our doors – climate change.

Wangchuk’s fight isn’t solely about the recent political changes in Ladakh. It’s a battle for the future of a fragile ecosystem where glaciers are retreating at an alarming rate, threatening the region’s water security. The recent arid winter is a stark reminder that this isn’t a distant threat; it’s happening now. And the consequences won’t be confined to Ladakh. Disruptions in food production due to water scarcity could lead to rising prices and social unrest, impacting the entire nation.

But why the seeming indifference from many of us? Climate change often feels like a distant problem, something happening “over there.” It’s easy to get caught up in daily routines and forget the interconnectedness of our world. The truth is, Ladakh’s struggle is a canary in the coal mine for all of us. Rising sea levels, erratic weather patterns and devastating floods are just the tip of the iceberg. Ignoring their plight is like ignoring the early warning signs of a looming disaster.

Ladakh’s unique identity as a tribal region craves protection. Granting Sixth Schedule status would offer them autonomy over their land, water and cultural heritage. This isn’t separatism; it’s a plea for a say in their future, a future that intertwines with ours. Ladakh aspires for development but one that respects its delicate environment and rich cultural fabric.

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike is a wake-up call. It’s a reminder that climate change isn’t a “someone else’s problem.” The Himalayas are the lifeblood of millions, not just as a source of water but as a regulator of regional climates. Their decline will have a domino effect, impacting ecosystems and populations far beyond the immediate vicinity.

Let us not be bystanders to Ladakh’s silent scream. Let us stand with Wangchuk and demand action. Ladakh’s fight for recognition is, in essence, a fight for our collective future on a sustainable planet.

Karpop Riba