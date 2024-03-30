BJP initiates action against ZPC & ZPMs for anti-party activities

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: In the run up to the legislative assembly election, the state BJP on Saturday initiated disciplinary action against ZPC Likha Sangchore and three other ZPMs belonging to Keyi Panyor district for alleged anti-party activities.

In a show cause notice issued to ZPC and ZPMs, the state BJP president in charge-cum- chairman state disciplinary action committee Tarh Tarak has given 7 days notice to them to respond to the notice.

“You are hereby directed to submit a written explanation of your conduct within a period of seven days from receive of this notice and provide us a valid cause as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you,” the notice read which was sent to ZPC and 3 ZPMs.

The state BJP informed that it has received complaints of anti-party activities by some of its Panchayat leaders.

“We have received complaints of misconducts, non-adherence and non-compliance to the directions issued by BJP to these elected Panchayat leaders. They are indulging in anti- party activities for self-vested interest. Our party believes in observing high ethical values in all respect and expects the same from all its party members, leading to healthy organisational environment,” party stated.

The state BJP leadership has said it has taken a serious note of the anti-party activities of its ZPC and ZPMs. “We strongly condemn such illegal activities. BJP will not tolerate anti-party activities and that too in the middle of such an important election,” the party added.

ZPMs against whom notice has been issued include, Nilly Likha Tabo, Gem Aiti and Khoda Dipung.