Vain comparisons

Editor,

In order to portray the Congress in a negative light, the party has been compared to bitter gourd.

Surely the accuser is not enlightened of the numerous benefits of the vegetable; else he would not have unintentionally praised the Congress by invoking the bitter gourd.

Not only does the vegetable act as a rich source of key nutrients like Vitamins C and A, it plays a great role in reducing blood sugar. It has certain components with cancer fighting properties and also decreases the cholesterol level.

This powerhouse of antioxidants purify blood and boosts immunity to fight several infections. Even respiratory health and skin health get a boost on regular consumption of bitter gourd.

In contrast, the food article which has been praised in contrast to bitter gourd – – sugar – is nothing but deadly for the overall health parameters.

However, if the sane qualities of democracy, secularism, compassion and empathy for the downtrodden turn into ‘antique’ pieces of sorts and get mocked and belittled in today’s social environment, it is most natural that the positive attributes of bitter gourd would also be ridiculed with disdain. And when the poison of communalism and hatred get applauded and handsomely rewarded, the deadly sugar would also be lapped up with much pleasure and relish.

The Congress has also been criticised for questioning the existence of lord Ram. It will be indeed kind enough if the countrymen are enlightened of the exact date or period within which lord Ram had graced this country – not with shrill loud bankrupt rhetoric, but with facts figures and proof, just like we know of Akbar’s mortal existence on the earth (1542 -1605).

Kajal Chatterjee

D-2/403 Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata