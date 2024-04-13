Roll back privatisation of Sainik Schools

Editor,

I recently came across a letter, forwarded on WhatsApp, addressed to the president of India by the president of the Indian National Congress, demanding rollback of privatisation of Sainik Schools in the country.

In the letter, he extensively explains as to why his party is making the demand. Like any other citizen, I was left pondering as to why such a demand is being made now, since the union budget of 2021-22 already had a proposal of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools across the country, in partnership with NGOs, private schools, state-owned schools, etc.

However, after going through news reports in Scroll.in, Reporters Collective, etc, I came to know that a large number of the new Sainik Schools have been handed over to organisations and individuals affiliated with what has been largely described as the ‘Sangh Parivaar’. While I don’t question the capability or the capacity of these organisations and individuals to run Sainik Schools, it has to be understood that a Sainik School is unlike other schools run/managed by private individuals, charitable trusts or religious organisations. The primary objective of these schools is to prepare their cadets academically, physically and mentally, for entry into the National Defence Academy and other military institutions. Before the entry of the private parties, the Sainik Schools were run by the defence ministry, in collaboration with the respective state governments.

The reasons, albeit cited by a political party, for the rollback of the privatisation of Sainik Schools is something any right-thinking citizen shall agree with. I do genuinely feel that just because a political party has raised the issue, the matter should not be looked at from the political lens. Having had the privilege to have studied in one such school years ago, I am more than sure that the kind of education, non-partisan value system, fraternity, scientific temperament and national spirit required for an officer serving in the armed forces will be amiss if the management of these schools are handed over to private parties and not just the current ones in question. It is altogether a different set-up and environment in the Sainik Schools, which train the young cadets to inculcate the right spirit and values in addition to their regular academic lessons.

Through this letter, I too would like to express my opinion in support of the demand to roll back privatisation of Sainik Schools and to continue the earlier arrangement, whereby such schools were managed by the defence ministry, along with the respective state governments in all the newly proposed Sainik Schools.

Marli Kamki