The Gardener and the Flower

— Anand M. Mishra

VKV, Jairampur

The gardener’s task is to give manure, water,

Sunlight, air support,

To nurture the tiny plant,

To spread the colour and fragrance of flowers.

Parents are also like gardeners,

They give their children education, food,

Clothes, home, shelter of security,

They show the path to success in life.

Donors also do charity,

They help the deprived,

Bring happiness to their lives,

Build a bright future.

But the gardener must understand,

Flowers have their perfume,

They will spread their fragrance where they want,

This will be their right.

Parents also have to accept,

Children can choose their path,

They will fulfill their dreams,

Even if that path is a little difficult.

The donor also has to remember,

The life of the donor is his own,

How he will use his money,

It will be his right to decide.

The gardener’s job is to give,

The rest is nature’s game,

The fragrance of flowers will attract everyone,

This is nature’s wonderful rule.