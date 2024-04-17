Different yardsticks

Editor,

We were made aware that Ishrat Jahan and three of her associates were ‘terrorists’ and so required to be gunned down to death on the streets of Ahmedabad on 15 June, 2004. Who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that point of time? Which party was ruling over the state at that juncture? Would the BJP kindly desire to enlighten us why Gujarat hadn’t then been declared a safe haven for terrorists? By the very same yardstick, Uttar Pradesh should also be certified as the same for its generous share of Mukhtar Ansaris.

Actually, when Bengal-bashing forms the only goal of the BJP, it is natural that this state would be maligned at any cost. What a disgrace to notice how the BJP acts shamelessly and irresponsibye to indulge in dirty politicking in matters of national security also.

And if Mamata Banerjee is required to tender her resignation from the post of the chief minister for being ‘incompetent’ to prevent the alleged terrorists from hiding in Digha and also for her ‘poor track record on law and order’, then why shouldn’t another person be asked to resign from the topmost post for repeatedly failing to protect Indian borders resulting in a series of fatal terrorist attacks (Pathankot, Uri, Gurdaspur, Pulwama)? Why shouldn’t the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur immediately tender their resignation because of their ‘impeccable’ record in maintenance of law and order?

Do the Who’s Who of the BJP have any answers in this regard?

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata