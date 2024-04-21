Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest: Tihar officials claim in report to L-G

New Delhi, 20 Apr: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The report, submitted by the Tihar director general on Friday, said that the chief minister’s health was reviewed on April 10 and April 15 by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is “incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time” during his treatment.

It said that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal “as and when required”, the officials added.

Saxena had on April 18 asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report on the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

AAP leader Atishi claimed that the report has “exposed” the “conspiracy to kill” Kejriwal in jail, while the BJP asked AAP to stop its “false campaign” on the issue.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Kejriwal under “careful medical supervision” started an ‘Insulin Reversal Programme’ and the administration of insulin was “discontinued” and replaced by oral medication.

However, the insulin reversal programme stopped after his arrest on March 21, it said.

“Therefore, CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is a severe Type-II Insulin dependent diabetic, has to be restored the administration of insulin to manage his sugar levels,” said AAP, claiming that Kejriwal faces the risk of a multi-organ failure if his sugar level remains consistently high.

“At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration in giving insulin to him?” she asked.

The Delhi minister also claimed that Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.

The Tihar report said that Kejriwal — under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes — stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called “Metformin”. (PTI)