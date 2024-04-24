Will it win popular support?

BJP’s Corruption Mantra

[ By Dhurjati Mukherjee ]

The first phase of polling over,it’s getting increasingly interesting to watch how far BJP and its star campaigner Prime Minister Modi will go to press the corruption button against the opposition, particularly the Congress. His crusade against corruption which he’s been emphasising at various election meetings across the country has apparently evoked cheers among the crowds,though targeting the Opposition leaders only would be viewed as ‘political vendetta’ sharpened this election season.

Importantly, a recent interview with Asianet Newswas well utilised by Modi to flog the issue and give it some credence by focussing on the performance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before and after 2014, since NDA came to power. He said: “Until 2014, under PMLA, only 1,800 cases were registered. In the last 10 years, 4,700 cases have been registered.” And while assets worth only ¹ 5,000 crore were attached until 2014, this figure has surged to over ¹ 1 lakh crore in the past decade.

Moreover, the Prime Minister stated that before 2014, ED had seized only ¹ 34 lakh in cash, while under our government it has seized more than ¹ 2,200 crore in cash. “Imagine, if this money was invested in welfare schemes for the poor, how many people would have benefited, how many opportunities could have been created for the youth”.

Modi acknowledged that such “exemplary work” is bound to cause problems for some individuals and entities. Taking a swipe at opposition parties critical of the ED’s actions, he remarked, “And for the same reason, they are engaged in abusing Modi day and night. He further accused the opposition of “weaving dreams by calculating on paper,” while asserting that his government has transcended mere dreams and delivered on guarantees.

It may be interesting to note according to Modi only 3 per cent of the cases being probed by the ED are of politicians though, however, around 90 per cent of these are politicians from the Opposition parties. In response the INDIA bloc points out to BJP’s scam of electoral bonds as well as the disproportionate action against the opposition leaders in contrast to those who switched sides, joined the BJP, or allied with it. It has for example hit out at the closure of the corruption case against NCP leader, Praful Patel after he along with some others joined the BJP-led alliance.

However, an important question arises what will be done with the money seized by the ED? Will it be used for the welfare of the poor or in building infrastructure that is used mainly by the rich and the upper middle-income sections? As Modi himself maintained, if the money seized is invested in welfare schemes, monitored strictly at the grass-root level, there would be considerable improvement in the lives of the poor and the underprivileged.

While analysts are busy assessing how much the corruption issue will impact the possibility of Modi returning to power for the third term, some other developments need to be analysed. Firstly, whether BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, which builds on Modi’s vision of India becoming a developed country by 2047 through acceleration of infrastructure creation in diverse ways such as expansion of bullet train network, launch of ‘new age’ trains and modern airports, construction of more expressways apart from developing the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse, would impress the masses.

Though all these are mostly related to business activities, thereare points that have been aimed at the poor: (i) free ration to be continued for five years, (ii) free drinking water in all villages, towns and cities and (iii) free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. But these get diminished in comparison to the charge of corruption levelled against the rivals. Even the resolve of creating more IITs, IIMs AIIMS and making available affordable houses for the middle-class by lowering construction and registration costs and strengthening RERA does not really touch the lower echelons of society.

Considering the need to focus on the poor and marginalised sections and create jobs and opportunities, the political parties need to talk about changing strategy if brought to power where national income and wealth should not be concentrated by 5 or 10 per cent of the population. Besides, what about imposing a one per cent wealth tax to fund education and health in backward regions where lower castes and the extremely poor struggle for existence, as suggested by several experts and also by Oxfam.

The issues no doubt will attract a sizeable section of voters, though as days pass analysts are of the opinion that Modi’s run will not be as easy as it was thought at the initial stages. As has been advocated by most political analysts, the pro-business attitude of Modi and his party has been well manifest with the opposition criticising him for the government’s failure to deliver on its past promises. Congress is flogging the point: “What happened to the promise of two crore jobs annually, doubling farmers’ income, giving MSP as per the formula of the Swaminathan commission, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every account”.

However, it remains to be said that infrastructure development which has been moving at a fast pace under the present dispensation is no doubt noteworthy. Moreover, indigenisation has led to spurt in business of organisations like Hindustan Aeronautics ltd. {HAL}, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), RVNL, IRCON etc. and it is expected that in the third term, the pace would continue unhindered.

At the same time, what needs attention is more funds for welfare and a rural focus to the new government’s plans and programmes. Education and health have to be taken up by the government in the right spirit with adequate funds so that the backward districts are not devoid of functional health centres, higher secondary schools and colleges. This must be the primary focus of the next Modi government, if it comes back to power.

It is here that Modi’s chief adversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, through his yatras across the country has highlighted —the problems of the common man in the light of rising prices and costs of living. The situation is obviously more pathetic in rural areas. Rahul’s simple style of message may have an impact to a select section, specially the educated ones, but Modi’s over-powering rhetoric and mannerisms with the strong cadre base of the BJP clearly putsBJP in an advantageous position.

Finally, the present policy of authoritarianism, spread of hate and bigotry and lack of civility, compassion and fellow feeling among individuals due to perversion and jealousy in society has to change. BJP has been critical of parivarvadbut authoritarianism, as being increasingly feared,is not healthy for a vibrant society. There’s need for correction, particularly in public life as country’s social fabric and relationships between individuals and communities are unfortunately steadily eroding. —INFA