Who are the real reprobates?

Editor,

While the BJP mandarins might congratulate themselves for ‘gifting Ram mandir to Bengal’ as the state gave the party 18 seats, all self-respecting Bengalis will remember that, despite such rich electoral harvest from Bengal, not a single Bengali was awarded an entry in the union cabinet in last five years, along with deprivation of due economic share of the state for more than two years.

Also, it has been promised that if the state sends 35 BJP MPs to New Delhi, then all ‘infiltrators’ would be driven out from Bengal. Since Muslims have been clearly dubbed as infiltrators by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any ifs and buts, it automatically proves that Bengali Muslims of West Bengal would be driven away from the state. Though only time can tell what would happen after the results of the general polls get announced, it must be emphatically asserted that the rights of ‘infiltrator’ Bengali Muslims over the soil of West Bengal/India is not an iota lesser than any ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’, or ‘proud Hindu’, or ‘son of the soil’, or the bhakts of the staunchest vintage. And yes, the Constitution of India says so.

Again, it must be reiterated that if the TMC government of West Bengal is allowing infiltration to boost its vote bank, then it must be asked who man the Indo-Bangladesh international border – the West Bengal Police or the border security forces deployed by the BJP-led Centre.

As for corruption, the BJP mandarins must give their opinion in the electoral bond scam, the Vyapam scam (Madhya Pradesh), the ventilator scam (Gujarat), and also highlight why the public fund opened during the pandemic is beyond any scope of audit.

Also, they must answer why only Sandeshkhali ‘shocks the entire nation’; the spine-chilling gangrapes, murders, forced cremation and naked parade of women in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Manipur and Kathua hardly hold any national shock value.

Kajal Chatterjee,

