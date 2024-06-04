Sushil Modi was a ‘walking reference book’ on any subject: J P Nadda

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Monday paid rich tributes to former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who died of cancer last month, saying he was a “walking reference book” on any subject and was always committed to his goals.

Speaking at a memorial event for the late BJP leader, Nadda recalled his role in the students’ movement against the Emergency and said while most people who played a role in the seminal agitation wanted to become an MP or MLA afterwards, Sushil Modi decided to continue working in student politics.

In the GST council, Sushil Modi played an important role as Bihar’s finance minister in ensuring the implementation of the unified indirect tax regime, he said.

He was knowledgeable about a host of issues and different electoral constituencies, Nadda said, praising Sushil Modi’s extensive knowledge about Bihar.

“He was a multi-dimensional personality,” Nadda said, adding that his untimely demise shook the country.

He played a crucial role in Bihar’s development and bringing financial stability to the state, the BJP president said.

Sushil Modi, one of the most prominent BJP politicians from Bihar, passed away last month at 72 following a long battle with cancer.