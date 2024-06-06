Italy’s premier visits Albania as controversial plan to hold Italy-bound migrants nears its start

SHENGJIN, 5 Jun: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni traveled to Albania on Wed-nesday to thank its govern-ment for its unique role in agreeing to host thousands of asylum-seekers while Italy processes their claims, and to tour migrant centers she said will be ready in August.

Meloni denied her day trip was a campaign stop on the eve of the European Parliament election in which migration is a big issue, and blasted criticism of the visit as typical opposition maneuvering.

Meloni and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama in November signed a five-year deal in which Albania agreed to shelter up to 3,000 migrants rescued from international waters each month while Italy processes their asylum claims. With asylum requests expected to take around a month to process, the number of asylum-seekers sent to Albania could reach up to 36,000 in a year.

“They (Italians) are grateful to the government, they are grateful to the Albanian people for this important effort of friendship that they are making to give us a hand,” Meloni told a news conference.

Albania is not a European Union member, and the idea of sending asylum seekers outside the bloc is controversial. The deal was endorsed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as an example of “out-of-the-box thinking,” but has been widely critici-zed by rights groups who warn that refugee protections could be compromised. (AP)