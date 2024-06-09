Sonia Gandhi Re-Elected As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson

New Delhi, 8 Jun: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said.

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi’s name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar.

Sonia Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party’s top brass that he will take a decision on it “very soon”. PTI