YMCR urges W/Kameng DC to address dumping along NH

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has raised concern over the growing problem of waste accumulation along the national highway (NH) near Tippi in West Kameng district.

In a letter addressed to the West Kameng deputy commissioner on Sunday, YMCR chairman SD Loda highlighted the environmental and health hazards posed by improper waste disposal.

According to Loda, the waste is not only an eyesore but also a violation of the

National Green Tribunal (NGT) Rules and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Improper waste disposal can lead to soil and water contamination, impacting the delicate Himalayan ecosystem and the nearby Kameng River, a popular spot for recreation, he said.

“The Kameng River is a symbol of our natural beauty,” said Loda, adding that “polluting it with waste not only harms the environment but also tarnishes the image of our town. This could potentially deter tourists, impacting our local economy reliant on tourism.”

The dumped waste can also become breeding grounds for disease-carrying insects and rodents, posing health risks to residents and visitors, he added.

The YMCR has sought immediate intervention from the district administration. The NGO has requested that the urban development department be directed to take swift action to remove the waste and ensure that proper disposal methods are implemented to prevent future dumping.

The YMCR also expressed its willingness to assist in any community effort to address this issue. It expressed hope that, under the DC’s guidance, “a swift and effective solution will be found to restore the area’s natural beauty and safeguard public health.”