HoM founder Ninna Lego represents India in exchange prog

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The founder of House of Macnock (HoM), an Arunachal-based startup business, Ninna Lego, recently spent five weeks in the USA as part of a professional fellows’ exchange programme.

Lego, who hails from Upper Siang district, started HoM selling items like jewellery, home décor, accessories, and wellness products reflecting the local culture, craft, skill, history, and heritage.

The US state department sponsors the programme. This highly competitive programme fosters economic empowerment across countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Sharing her experience of being a part of the exchange programme, Lego expressed hope that her achievement would encourage the youths of the state to think out of the box.

“It was a profound honour to represent India among 151 exceptional participants hailing from 49 countries. Securing a place in this programme was no small feat. With the generous support of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, I successfully obtained my J-1 visa, recognising me as a government scholar and a diplomat representing India. This significant achievement underscores the rigorous selection process and the programme’s esteemed reputation,” she said.

During her stay, she had the opportunity to immerse herself in a US-based business in Oklahoma, mirroring the enterprise that she leads in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This invaluable experience allowed me to gain insights and best practices that I am eager to implement back home. Following this, I participated in a dynamic networking event in Washington, DC, where I connected with fellow participants from 49 diverse countries, culminating in a total of 151 participants,” Lego added.

She said that the programme has been a stepping stone towards fostering international collaboration and understanding.

“I am profoundly grateful for this unparalleled opportunity and eagerly anticipate the continued journey of enlightenment, growth, and cultural exchange facilitated by this programme. My heartfelt appreciation goes to everyone who has been instrumental in shaping my path thus far,” she added.

She also thanked the US embassy in India for the opportunity.