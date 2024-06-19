Govt constitutes committee to select candidates for various courses

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The state government has constituted a committee with the education secretary as its chairman for selection of candidates for admission to various diploma, degree (engineering) and PCB courses for the 2024-’25 academic session.

The PCB courses include MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSc (agriculture, horticulture, forestry, nursing, OOT, RIT, pharmacy, etc).

The committee in a meeting here on Tuesday said that the selection of candidates for admission to all the courses shall be conducted on the basis of the merit of the candidate in the entrance examinations [APJEE, JEE (Mains) and NEET-UG].

“The counselling process will start with the conduct of physical counselling for allotment of the diploma (engineering) seats at the auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic here on 19 June,” the DHTE informed in a release.

“For degree (engineering/architecture/pharmacy) courses the government of India has an ongoing scheme of reservation of seats in various courses in the AICTE approved technical institutions across the country for students belonging to the eight northeastern states and five union territories (UT).Accordingly, the Centre has allotted 150 degree (engineering) seats in various courses to Arunachal Pradesh for the academic session 2024-25,” the release said.

It said that the central government has entrusted National Institute of Technology Karnataka Director Surathkal as chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB NEUT-2024) to carry out the online counselling for allotment of seats to the candidates on the basis of their JEE (Mains)-2024 scores to the first year of engineering/technology and architecture courses.

“Allotment for pharmacy will be on the basis of aggregate percentage of marks obtained in Class 12,” it said.

The CSAB NEUT-2024 will conduct two rounds of seat allotment, as per the schedule. ( https://arunachaltimes.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CSAB_NEUT-2024_Schedule_17June__1-final-.jpg )

All the interested stakeholders have been advised to frequently visit the CSAB-2024 website for updates:https://csab.nic.in.

The complete brochure containing the schedule of events, available seats and the business rules for each of the northeastern states and the UTs can be downloaded from https://csab.nic.in/csab-neut.

It was also resolved in the meeting that the schedule of counselling for allotment of seats for the PCB group courses will be fixed after the announcement of the counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee for Allotment of All India Quota MBBS/BDS Seats.

“It shall be an online counselling process consisting of two rounds, followed by an offline (physical) spot counselling for allotment of residual seats, if any,” the release said.

All information regarding the entire counselling and selection process shall be available in the departmental website www.apdhte.nic.in, or www.apdhte.admissions.nic.in, the release added.