Govt committed to create conducive environment for industrial growth across country: Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the government is committed to creating a conducive environment to facilitate industrial growth across the country.

Speaking at an Industry Leaders and Stakeholders Conference here Sunday evening, he said the Centre looks at Telangana as a very important state and that his first outreach programme after becoming commerce minister again is being held in Hyderabad.

“All the recommendations and suggestions about policies and business environment, various needs of industries have been noted by me and my officials, and I will try to address some of them. But on a macro level, the government is committed to creating a conducive environment across the country,” he said.