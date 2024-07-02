Bailey bridge over Kurung river washed away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Bailey bridge over the Kurung River in Kurung Kumey district was washed away in the wee hours of Monday due to incessant heavy rainfall.

The bridge was important as it linked district headquarters Koloriang with Sangram, and with adjoining districts.

An alternative route – a PMGSY road through Rengchi village – has been restored, but heavy vehicles and two-wheelers have been restricted from using this route, informed SP Bomken Basar.

The SP informed also that “the alternative route may collapse anytime if the weather deteriorates.”

Another alternative road, via Yumlam, is also cut off, he said.

Local MLA Pani Taram visited the site on Monday morning.

A source, requesting anonymity, informed that the bridge collapsed probably due to dumping of debris from the work on NH 713 to connect Joram and Koloriang, via Palin.

The Bailey bridge had been rebuilt in 2022 by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.