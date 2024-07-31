Upload marks secured by candidates

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily I would like to request the court of the district & sessions judge, West Kameng, to kindly upload the marks secured by candidates on its web portal.

This is my sincere request to the district & sessions judge to upload every detail, like age, email address, name, etc, before the exam date on its web page.

Why can’t the court upload our marks on its web page? I spent my parents’ hard-earned money to appear for the exam, moving to and from my village and a hotel in Bomdila for 12 days. I am depressed and frustrated, thinking why the department concerned cannot upload our marks scored in the exam.

I was fully prepared and appeared for the post of LDC-cum-computer operator; the post of UDC; the post of peshkar; the post of process server; the post of driver; and the post of Grade-II stenographer.

Why don’t the authorities concerned maintain fairness and transparency? I have appeared for posts in every department. At the beginning, they upload our data on their website, and then only the names of the few selected candidates are displayed, without entering the marks secured. If this trend continues, there is no place for aspirant like us.

Deprived aspirant