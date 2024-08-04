The wicked singer

— Torni Koyu,

Cl-VI, Army public school, Delhi.

Once upon a time there used to be a very good singer named Luek.

Though he was good at singing he was not kind in fact he was wicked and cunning.

He used to give gold to poor people who were actually his friends and men disguised.

Even the king’s smartest ministers didn’t notice.

But one day while he was singing a magician noticed his evil schemes.

But what could after all no one will believe him so he almost gave up.

Just then he got an idea to make Luek pay for his mistakes.

He took away his voice while he was eating.

Luek panicked but he thought his friends would help him.

But no, his friends said ‘Without your voice you can’t earn so you are now useless to us.’

He was shocked but still he remembered the priest so he went to him thinking a demon cursed him.

But when he went there the priest said that he can’t actually do anything and he lies to people.

The singer furious finally went to the magician and told him to help but the laughed and said no.

The singer confused and angry told him that he can give him any amount of gold.

The magician said that only if he starts giving half of his gold to the poor.

The singer understanding his mistakes becomes generous and finds true friends and lives happily.