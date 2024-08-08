Stick to exam calendar

Editor,

As an avid reader of your esteemed daily, it is amusing to witness the constant shifts in opinions expressed by certain people in the forum. Moments ago, there was a hue and cry about the release of the exam calendar and the early conduction of exams. But now, not even a day later, there is again a cry about the postponement of exams. The anxiety is understandable, as we are all going through the same situation. However, it is for the best that the commission has at least taken a step forward after almost three years of inactivity. Furthermore, five months is a sufficient amount of time for a genuine APPSCCE aspirant.

Although the commission was dormant for the last few years, many have been preparing diligently for this moment. If one had been a serious candidate, they would have adhered to their preparation and never deviated from the course. We all had an inkling that once the exams began, there wouldn’t be much time left. It is important to remember that time is ticking for everyone equally. Therefore, statements about lack of time, unpreparedness or different syllabus patterns are reckless excuses and are not expected from genuine aspirants. Regarding complaints from students about preparing with different syllabi for Banking, SSB, CGL, etc., they must remember that the CSAT of APPSCCE covers the same material. Thus, they are already halfway prepared for the CSE. Postponing the exam dates would only add more years to the already aging, time-bound candidates. Many will consider this their last attempt and are prepared to give their all as early and smoothly as possible.

Furthermore, we earnestly request the commission to conduct CSEs yearly with a proper annual calendar, similar to UPSC, and adhere to the prescribed dates. To our anxious peers, please let us not hinder the commission’s progress and focus on what is most important on our part.

A deprived, aging aspirant, Naharlagun