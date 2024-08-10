Union felicitates Tai-Khamti, Singpho achievers

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 9 Aug: The All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSS) felicitated the achievers of the Tai-Khamti and Singpho communities in different fields at the Golden Pagoda auditorium in Namsai district on 7 August.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Chongkham ADC K Tikhak, the SP, and TKSC president PY Singpho gave away the mementoes to the achievers.

In art & culture, reigning Miss Glamour of Miss Arunachal beauty pageant, Pisi Saning Singpho was felicitated,

along with Deep Manpoong (Arunachal Idol Top 10), Sukanya Moungkang (Arunachal Idol Top 10), Anandra Namchoom (runner-up in the 9th Arunachal Film Festival), and Saratham Namchoom for bagging the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2022-’23.

In games & sports, the contributions made by several Tai-Khamti and Singpho sportspersons at the state level were recognised, and the sportspersons felicitated. They are Nantiwa Chowpoo (gold medal, U-15 DK Memorial State Badminton Championships), Sujanand Khen (gold medal, U-15 DK Memorial State Badminton Championships), Soijan Manlong (silver medal, U-17 State Badminton Championships), and Onglem Mboi Singpho (gold medal, U-16 in Wushu in the Sansad Khel Spradha, 2023).

The players who performed at the national level were also felicitated. They are Khemawati Manang (gold medal in archery, Northeast Olympics-2022), Rahul Singpho (for scoring two goals during the Santosh Trophy in football), and Kiyon Manpang (silver medal in badminton (seniors) during the Northeast Olympics-2022).

Two sportspersons were felicitated for their achievements in the international arena. They are Jowkhum Dili Singpho (bronze medal in MMA Fighters Senior at the Gamma Asian Championships) and Sumetha Longkan (bronze medal in 56kg seniors’ category during the 9th International Moscow Wushu Star-2024).

The ATKSSU annually felicitates Tai-Khamti and Singpho students who score above 80 per cent in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. During the 2023-’24 session, 17 students (10 from Class 10 and seven from Class 12) from different schools and boards emerged toppers, scoring above 80 per cent marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.

The 17 toppers were felicitated with mementoes and laptops, sponsored by the Kinara Hotel, Namsai.

The girl students have always fared better than their male counterparts. Keeping the tradition intact, 11 girl students topped the chart as against only six boys.

The DCM congratulated all the achievers and the toppers in Classes 10 and 12 exams. “Our Tai-Khamti and Singpho youngsters are well-built, with all the requisite qualities to excel in every field,” he said.

Stating that Namsai already has three stadiums, he expressed an urgent need to establish a full-fledged coaching centre in the town, fitted up with the latest technology, to benefit serious sportspersons aspiring to shine in all arenas.

He appealed to the youths to stay away from drugs and concentrate on building careers in sports, culture, and other fields, instead of waiting for government jobs.

Mein also commended the ATKSSU “for giving fresh lease of lives to many drug addicts by giving free treatment and counselling.”

Earlier, ATKSSU president Branglin Injo congratulated the achievers, and claimed that “several Tai-Khamti and Singpho youths who were drug addicts have been successfully de-addicted and rehabilitated by the ATKSSU in the last couple of years.”

The ATKSSU sponsors two economically weak students every year to pursue their degree education at the Lord Buddha Mahabodhi College here, Injo informed.

He said also that the union would put a check on all forms of illegal appointments in various departments.

The MLA and the TKSC president also spoke.