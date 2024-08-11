Be like a tree (Poem)

— Anand M Mishra,

VKV Jairampur.

Life’s journey is like the play of sun and rain,

Sometimes storms will come, sometimes flowers will play.

Whether a storm comes or a drought falls,

Stay strong, like trees stand.

Roots deep in the soil, branches towards the sky,

Green leaves, fruits, flowers, everyone’s support and

Even in the scorching sun, it gives shade,

Home to birds, peace to the tired mind.

Humans should also be like trees,

Always ready for others.

Leaving your selfishness, serve others,

Sow the seeds of love and compassion.

Never give up, never get tired,

Move forward with new hopes.

Every moment of life is a new opportunity,

Grasp it and become successful.