MLA reviews status of projects

Tali, 11 Aug: Tali MLA Jikke Tako convened a coordination meeting with the HoDs of Kra Daadi district at the ADC office here on Sunday to review the status of various ongoing projects.

Key stakeholders, including Tali ADC Pranjal Bora, administrative officers and HoDs, attended the meeting, during which the HoDs presented overviews of their respective departments, detailing the ongoing schemes being implemented in the subdivision.

They also highlighted the challenges and problems they face while executing the projects, and sought solutions.

Praising all the departments for their efforts, Takoemphasised the importance of coordination among government departments to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services to the people.

He advised the government departments and officials to work as a team to achieve the targets set by the government.

After the meeting, Tako informed that they also discussed the “three Ps – problem, prospect, and progress – in respect of Tali.”

“I have launched a mission to provide seven basic facilities like roads, electricity, water

supply, education, health, digital network, and banking,” he said, and informed that implementation of these services were also discussed during the meeting.

On the issue of power supply, the MLA said that he has sought a report on it, and that “it will be taken up in the coming months.”

“We have done our best to improve the road from the Kumey bridge point to Tali ADC headquarters under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, but somehow we were unable to complete it,” he said.

During his last visit, the chief minister had asked for realignment and improvement of the 300-metre stretch of the road and had assured to provide funds for its completion, Tako said.

“A new proposal has been submitted to the department,”the MLA added.