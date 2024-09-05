9 arrested in abduction-murder case

Staff Reporter

DAPORIJO, 4 Sep: In a shocking development, the Daporijo police have arrested nine persons in an abduction and murder case [u/s 140(3)/3(5) BNS].

In a press statement, Upper Subansiri SP Thutan Jamba informed that on Sunday a zero FIR was received at the Daporijo PS from the Silapather (Assam) PS, regarding kidnapping of one Sanjay Nath by 4-5 persons from near the Subansiri bridge.

“As per the zero FIR, the complainant, who is the father of the abductee, suspected one Tabu Doni to have committed the offence. A special team was constituted to search and recover the abducted person.

“The team of police consisted of DSP Gamli Loyi, Inspector Jawpha Wangsa, PS OC DRJ, SI Johny Tasung, SI Runa Dada, Head Constable Ibrahim Khalil, Constables T Wangsu, C Khimum, R Wangno, G Wangsa, L Sawin, K Taipodia, T Baki, and Lady Constable T Nocte. They conducted searches in multiple locations on the day of registration of the case in and around Daporijo,” the SP informed.

On 2 September, after a thorough investigation and relentless effort, the police received information about the location of the dead body of the missing person, the SP added.

“A police team, along with Magistrate Goken Koyu, immediately rushed to the location, around 7 kms from Daporijo, en route to Taliha, on the bank of the Subansiri river, where the dead body was buried,” the SP informed.

The body was exhumed and taken to the district hospital for identification and PME. Once the confirmation was done, Section 103(1)/238 BNS was added for investigation.

The PME was conducted on 3 September, and the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased, the SP said.

After the recovery of the dead body, six persons were immediately arrested on 2 September for abduction Nath and concealing his dead body. The arrestees have been identified as Arjun Ramsyari (19), of Dhemaji (Assam), Yachak Rai (23), of Nacho (U/Subansiri), Sanu alias Dipak Tamang (27), of Jagun (Assam), Tarsis Bagh (19), of Gogamukh (Assam), Kamki Lusi Leya (29), of Leya village (U/Subansiri), and Anand Rao (30), of Gumma (Odisha), the SP informed.

Investigation revealed that the deceased, Sanjay Nath, had to pay Rs 2,30,000 to Tabu Doni and had been evading the latter. On 22 August, on receiving information of Sanjay’s arrival in Daporijo, four persons – Yachak Rai, Tarsis Bagh, Anand Rao and Kamki Lusi Leya – driving a Bolero car (AR-01S-1272) abducted Sanjay from the Subansiri bridge area, leaving one Arun Chetry, who was with Nath, alone.

The accused then brought Nath to Tabu Doni’s house in Pakam Colony here, where he was beaten up by Doni. After a while, the four abductors left the house of Tabu Doni.

Then Doni, with one Jeke Marbom, Arjun Ramsyari and Tai Lamdik, decided to go and bring Arun Chetry as well. Upon contacting Chetry, they were told that he was somewhere on the way to Sippi.

However, upon not finding Chetry, they decided to take the abductee to the house of Tai Lamdik in Kuporijo, the police said.

The accused persons then started beating up Nath just outside Lamdik’s house. After a while, when Nath became unresponsive, they became nervous and took Nath’s body to the district hospital here, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused then left the body where the deceased was beaten up, in Kuporijo.

At around 3 am of 23 August, they arranged for a Tata pickup truck from Daporijo and took the dead body to the location, where they buried it.

The Daporijo police later arrested Tabu Doni and Jeke Marbom on 3 September for murdering Nath. The police also arrested Tai @ Nimar Lamdik on Wednesday.

The vehicles used for the crime – three four-wheelers and one scooter – have been seized and are at the police station here for further investigation.