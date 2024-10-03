Collective responsibility to keep rivers clean

The recent cleanup drives along the Dikrong, Poma, Kameng, Barapani rivers, and others highlight a growing awareness of the need to protect these vital waterways, which serve as lifelines for local communities. The Youth Mission for Clean River, Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with the support of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, have taken it upon themselves to clean the rivers alongside various stakeholders.

This initiative was first started in Ziro valley by the Apatani Youth Association with the Mission Clean Kley River in 2015, aimed at cleaning the lone river in the valley. Now, it’s an annual event in the picturesque town joined by educational institutions, NGOs, and the district administration. Similar campaigns are being organized across the state, reminding us that humans are major pollutants and that we must mend our ways.

Rivers in Arunachal Pradesh are not merely geographical features; they embody the cultural and ecological identity of the region. Yet, as the recent drives reveal, pollution continues to threaten their integrity. Plastic waste and improper disposal practices not only degrade water quality but also jeopardize the flora and fauna that depend on these ecosystems.

The health of our rivers reflects our respect for nature and our commitment to sustainable living. We must prioritize the cleanliness of these rivers not only for ourselves but also for future generations. It is time for all of us to take action, ensuring that our rivers remain the lifelines they are meant to be.