Extend last date, minimise experience requirement

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to appeal to the APSSB to extend the last date and minimise the years of driving experience required for the non-ministerial (technical) post advertised on 17 July, 2024, on its official website. Owing to three years of driving experience prescribed by the board, many true aspirants could not submit the application form. To be a perfect driver, one year is more than enough experience.

The APSSB should keep in mind the rising unemployment rate in the state. The vacancy is for 20 or 30 posts, but the number of aspirants is like the hair on the head. We are in a state where there are no mega-industries or factories, or where we can employ ourselves. Government jobs are the only source of employment we can look for.

Hence, I appeal to the board to understand the plight of the unemployed youths of the state and extend the last date and minimise the driving experience year, so that some burden may be taken off the shoulders of the unemployed youths.

Tadi Kodak