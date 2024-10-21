ASF urges APU to introduce sociology

PASIGHAT, 20 Oct: In a move towards expanding the academic horizon of higher education in the state, the Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) recently held a meeting with the vice-chancellor of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district.

During the meeting, the forum formally appealed for the introduction of sociology as a discipline in the university curriculum, “with the aim of launching it from the next academic session.”

The meeting, held at the APU campus, was represented by key members of the ASF, including Dr Bikash Bage and Dr Padi Hana of RGU’s sociology department.

The delegation urged the APU administration to prioritise the introduction of sociology in line with the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), which emphasises a multidisciplinary approach and integration of humanities and

social sciences in higher education.

In their presentation, the ASF members highlighted the significance of sociology in understanding the unique socio-cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. They emphasised that the state’s rich tribal diversity and evolving social landscape make it an ideal location for sociological research and education.

“By introducing sociology, the APU would not only offer students a chance to study global sociological theories but also provide them with the tools to engage in community-based research, focusing on tribal studies, social change, and development issues specific to the Northeast,” the representation said.

Dr Bikash Bage noted that “sociology will offer students a deeper insight into the social structures, cultures, and traditions of our own state, while also equipping them with critical thinking skills to address contemporary societal challenges. It is essential that we incorporate this discipline to empower future generations of scholars and social workers.”

The forum’s appeal aligns closely with the NEP-2020, which encourages universities to introduce flexible, multidisciplinary courses that nurture critical thinking and cultural awareness. “Sociology,” the delegation argued, “would complement the existing academic programmes at the APU, fostering an environment of holistic learning and intellectual growth.”

The APU VC assured the delegation that the university would seriously consider it for the next academic session.

He acknowledged the importance of sociology in understanding the social dynamics of the region and its potential to contribute to both academic knowledge and community development.

During the discussion, the ASF also presented a roadmap for the implementation of the sociology programme. Its members proposed a phased introduction, starting with undergraduate courses and gradually expanding to postgraduate programmes and research opportunities.

The meeting concluded with both the university administration and the forum committing to work together to ensure successful implementation of sociology programme.